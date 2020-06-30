All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6802 E REDFIELD Road
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:35 AM

6802 E REDFIELD Road

6802 East Redfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

6802 East Redfield Road, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
BEAUTIFUL fully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level home with 2 car garage in the highly desirable community of Raskin Estates. Double door entry leads into your large dining/entertainment area, complete with a reclaimed barnwood wall, a quaint wet bar and upgraded travertine flooring throughout. The incredible kitchen features custom cherrywood cabinetry, granite countertops with backsplash, stainless steel appliances and eat in breakfast bar. The family room boasts a gorgeous stone fireplace with mantel and recessed lighting. Bright master suite includes walk-in closet, private exit, and full bath with dual sinks. The spacious backyard is an entertainers dream with built in BBQ, huge patio area, kids play area with synthetic grass for easy maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6802 E REDFIELD Road have any available units?
6802 E REDFIELD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6802 E REDFIELD Road have?
Some of 6802 E REDFIELD Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6802 E REDFIELD Road currently offering any rent specials?
6802 E REDFIELD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6802 E REDFIELD Road pet-friendly?
No, 6802 E REDFIELD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6802 E REDFIELD Road offer parking?
Yes, 6802 E REDFIELD Road offers parking.
Does 6802 E REDFIELD Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6802 E REDFIELD Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6802 E REDFIELD Road have a pool?
No, 6802 E REDFIELD Road does not have a pool.
Does 6802 E REDFIELD Road have accessible units?
No, 6802 E REDFIELD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6802 E REDFIELD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6802 E REDFIELD Road has units with dishwashers.

