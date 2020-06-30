6802 E REDFIELD Road

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL fully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level home with 2 car garage in the highly desirable community of Raskin Estates. Double door entry leads into your large dining/entertainment area, complete with a reclaimed barnwood wall, a quaint wet bar and upgraded travertine flooring throughout. The incredible kitchen features custom cherrywood cabinetry, granite countertops with backsplash, stainless steel appliances and eat in breakfast bar. The family room boasts a gorgeous stone fireplace with mantel and recessed lighting. Bright master suite includes walk-in closet, private exit, and full bath with dual sinks. The spacious backyard is an entertainers dream with built in BBQ, huge patio area, kids play area with synthetic grass for easy maintenance.