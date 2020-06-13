All apartments in Phoenix
6729 N 32nd Ave

6729 North 32nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6729 North 32nd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85017

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
AVAILABLE NOW!!! 2+ bedrooms, 2.5 baths single level! This home could be 3 BR's. Possibilities are endless. No carpeting, all cement flooring throughout. 1 room off of master does not have a closet or could be sitting area or den. There is separate living area/BR/den off of the kitchen that is extra double room with separate AC unit. Bright open living room, dining area plus eat in kitchen. Nice size rooms, large back yard, covered patio and storage shed. Close to schools, parks & Hwy. Pets upon approval. Call/text Tracy Blackmon, BlackHawk Property Management 602-814-0677

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6729 N 32nd Ave have any available units?
6729 N 32nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6729 N 32nd Ave have?
Some of 6729 N 32nd Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6729 N 32nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6729 N 32nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6729 N 32nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6729 N 32nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6729 N 32nd Ave offer parking?
No, 6729 N 32nd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6729 N 32nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6729 N 32nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6729 N 32nd Ave have a pool?
No, 6729 N 32nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6729 N 32nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 6729 N 32nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6729 N 32nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6729 N 32nd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
