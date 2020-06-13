6729 N 32nd Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW!!! 2+ bedrooms, 2.5 baths single level! This home could be 3 BR's. Possibilities are endless. No carpeting, all cement flooring throughout. 1 room off of master does not have a closet or could be sitting area or den. There is separate living area/BR/den off of the kitchen that is extra double room with separate AC unit. Bright open living room, dining area plus eat in kitchen. Nice size rooms, large back yard, covered patio and storage shed. Close to schools, parks & Hwy. Pets upon approval. Call/text Tracy Blackmon, BlackHawk Property Management 602-814-0677