6724 S 36th Ln
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:57 AM

6724 S 36th Ln

6724 South 36th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6724 South 36th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 5 Bed 2.5 Bath home in south Phoenix - Charming 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. This home has almost 2500 square feet, formal living & dining areas, spacious family room open to the kitchen, kitchen island, black appliances, pantry, ceiling fans, laundry room upstairs, 1 bedroom downstairs with half bathroom, large master bedroom suite w/extra room which would be perfect for a nursery or office, bedrooms have walk in closets, carpet & tiled floors. Outside you can enjoy the large backyard with a covered patio, nice big grassy area, apple tree and a short walk to community park area. Close to I-10 freeway, 10 minutes to Phoenix Downtown. Close to Walmart Supercenter, shopping, restaurants, banks, shops etc. Must See !!

Rental Tax, Cleaning Deposit added to all leases.

(RLNE5002238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6724 S 36th Ln have any available units?
6724 S 36th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6724 S 36th Ln have?
Some of 6724 S 36th Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6724 S 36th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6724 S 36th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6724 S 36th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6724 S 36th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6724 S 36th Ln offer parking?
No, 6724 S 36th Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6724 S 36th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6724 S 36th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6724 S 36th Ln have a pool?
No, 6724 S 36th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6724 S 36th Ln have accessible units?
No, 6724 S 36th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6724 S 36th Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6724 S 36th Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
