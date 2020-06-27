6724 S 36th Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 5 Bed 2.5 Bath home in south Phoenix - Charming 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. This home has almost 2500 square feet, formal living & dining areas, spacious family room open to the kitchen, kitchen island, black appliances, pantry, ceiling fans, laundry room upstairs, 1 bedroom downstairs with half bathroom, large master bedroom suite w/extra room which would be perfect for a nursery or office, bedrooms have walk in closets, carpet & tiled floors. Outside you can enjoy the large backyard with a covered patio, nice big grassy area, apple tree and a short walk to community park area. Close to I-10 freeway, 10 minutes to Phoenix Downtown. Close to Walmart Supercenter, shopping, restaurants, banks, shops etc. Must See !!



Rental Tax, Cleaning Deposit added to all leases.



(RLNE5002238)