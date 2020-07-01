All apartments in Phoenix
6724 N 25TH Drive
Last updated January 27 2020 at 11:48 PM

6724 N 25TH Drive

6724 North 25th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6724 North 25th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85017

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
No Application Fees! Single level 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Phoenix home! Upgrades throughout this split-level floorplan including wood floor in all rooms except tile in the kitchen and neutral two-toned paint throughout, large living room and separate oversized storage. Kitchen offers gas range, plenty of cabinets and counter top space, refrigerator and separate dining area for larger table and chairs. Desert landscaped front yard and private grass backyard. Easy access to I-17 along with shopping and restaurants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6724 N 25TH Drive have any available units?
6724 N 25TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6724 N 25TH Drive have?
Some of 6724 N 25TH Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6724 N 25TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6724 N 25TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6724 N 25TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6724 N 25TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6724 N 25TH Drive offer parking?
No, 6724 N 25TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6724 N 25TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6724 N 25TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6724 N 25TH Drive have a pool?
No, 6724 N 25TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6724 N 25TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 6724 N 25TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6724 N 25TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6724 N 25TH Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

