6724 N 25TH Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

No Application Fees! Single level 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Phoenix home! Upgrades throughout this split-level floorplan including wood floor in all rooms except tile in the kitchen and neutral two-toned paint throughout, large living room and separate oversized storage. Kitchen offers gas range, plenty of cabinets and counter top space, refrigerator and separate dining area for larger table and chairs. Desert landscaped front yard and private grass backyard. Easy access to I-17 along with shopping and restaurants