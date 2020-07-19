6709 S 21st Dr

Amenities

Great 4 bd/2.5 ba two story home available for lease!!! This house has a great view overlooking El Prado Park! Freshly painted exterior and interior, Brand new appliances in kitchen, 1/2 bath downstairs, ceiling fans in nearly every room to help you keep cool! Flooring is wood style laminate and newly installed carpet throughout. This house features two car garage, covered patio and washer dryer hookups as well. Central location. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact leasing agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing today at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!