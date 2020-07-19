All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6709 S 21st Dr

6709 South 21st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6709 South 21st Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
Great 4 bd/2.5 ba two story home available for lease!!! This house has a great view overlooking El Prado Park! Freshly painted exterior and interior, Brand new appliances in kitchen, 1/2 bath downstairs, ceiling fans in nearly every room to help you keep cool! Flooring is wood style laminate and newly installed carpet throughout. This house features two car garage, covered patio and washer dryer hookups as well. Central location. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact leasing agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing today at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6709 S 21st Dr have any available units?
6709 S 21st Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6709 S 21st Dr have?
Some of 6709 S 21st Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6709 S 21st Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6709 S 21st Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6709 S 21st Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6709 S 21st Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6709 S 21st Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6709 S 21st Dr offers parking.
Does 6709 S 21st Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6709 S 21st Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6709 S 21st Dr have a pool?
No, 6709 S 21st Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6709 S 21st Dr have accessible units?
No, 6709 S 21st Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6709 S 21st Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6709 S 21st Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
