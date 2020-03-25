All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 6 2019 at 9:42 PM

6643 E ASTER Drive

6643 East Aster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6643 East Aster Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
green community
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
green community
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
IMMACULATE Executive Luxury Rental In The Heart Of Scottsdale Offers 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths on 1/2 Acre Lot Complete With A Heated Pool & Inviting Outdoor Lounging Areas. Fabulous Great Room Concept With A Spacious And Well Appointed Chef's Kitchen, Oversized Breakfast Bar, Attractive Dining Room & Split Floor Plan Perfect For Privacy. The Master Suite Is HUGE & Features A Gorgeous Master Bath With A Walk In Shower, Soaking Tub With Jets & Cozy Sitting Area. One Other Bedroom Offers An Ensuite Bathroom & King Size Bed For A Second Master. Property Comfortably Sleeps 8 (Max is 12). High-End Furniture Throughout! LEED Certified Platinum Eco-Home With Non-Toxic Finishes & CL Free Water Filtration System. Conveniently Located Close To Upscale Kierland/Scottsdale Quarter Shopping & Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6643 E ASTER Drive have any available units?
6643 E ASTER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6643 E ASTER Drive have?
Some of 6643 E ASTER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6643 E ASTER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6643 E ASTER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6643 E ASTER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6643 E ASTER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6643 E ASTER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6643 E ASTER Drive offers parking.
Does 6643 E ASTER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6643 E ASTER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6643 E ASTER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6643 E ASTER Drive has a pool.
Does 6643 E ASTER Drive have accessible units?
No, 6643 E ASTER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6643 E ASTER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6643 E ASTER Drive has units with dishwashers.
