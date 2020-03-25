6643 E ASTER Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool green community fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities green community parking pool bbq/grill garage

IMMACULATE Executive Luxury Rental In The Heart Of Scottsdale Offers 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths on 1/2 Acre Lot Complete With A Heated Pool & Inviting Outdoor Lounging Areas. Fabulous Great Room Concept With A Spacious And Well Appointed Chef's Kitchen, Oversized Breakfast Bar, Attractive Dining Room & Split Floor Plan Perfect For Privacy. The Master Suite Is HUGE & Features A Gorgeous Master Bath With A Walk In Shower, Soaking Tub With Jets & Cozy Sitting Area. One Other Bedroom Offers An Ensuite Bathroom & King Size Bed For A Second Master. Property Comfortably Sleeps 8 (Max is 12). High-End Furniture Throughout! LEED Certified Platinum Eco-Home With Non-Toxic Finishes & CL Free Water Filtration System. Conveniently Located Close To Upscale Kierland/Scottsdale Quarter Shopping & Restaurants.