All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6640 E Dreyfus Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6640 E Dreyfus Ave
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:38 AM

6640 E Dreyfus Ave

6640 East Dreyfus Drive · (480) 495-1905
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6640 East Dreyfus Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 3 baths, $6000 · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
DREYFUS - BRAND NEW RENOVATION WITH PRIVATE POOL! - Property Id: 243412

BRAND NEW RENOVATION IN SCOTTSDALE WITH PRIVATE POOL! Located in Central Scottsdale, minutes from Kierland, Old Town, Golf, hiking, biking, restaurants, shopping and hundreds of other local attractions! Fully furnished with new kitchen, new smart TVs, pool table, outdoor BBQ grill, outdoor seating, in-home washer and more! Also included: linens, towels, dish-ware, pots and pans, coffee maker, blender, toaster, silverware, washer/dryer, and basic household items. One dog under 30 pounds ok with deposit. ** AVAILABLE FOR 2020 ** Apply today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243412
Property Id 243412

(RLNE5859277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6640 E Dreyfus Ave have any available units?
6640 E Dreyfus Ave has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6640 E Dreyfus Ave have?
Some of 6640 E Dreyfus Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6640 E Dreyfus Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6640 E Dreyfus Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6640 E Dreyfus Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6640 E Dreyfus Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6640 E Dreyfus Ave offer parking?
No, 6640 E Dreyfus Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6640 E Dreyfus Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6640 E Dreyfus Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6640 E Dreyfus Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6640 E Dreyfus Ave has a pool.
Does 6640 E Dreyfus Ave have accessible units?
No, 6640 E Dreyfus Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6640 E Dreyfus Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6640 E Dreyfus Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6640 E Dreyfus Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Citrine
4900 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Bella Vista
7810 N 14th Pl
Phoenix, AZ 85020

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity