6640 E Dreyfus Ave

DREYFUS - BRAND NEW RENOVATION WITH PRIVATE POOL! - Property Id: 243412



BRAND NEW RENOVATION IN SCOTTSDALE WITH PRIVATE POOL! Located in Central Scottsdale, minutes from Kierland, Old Town, Golf, hiking, biking, restaurants, shopping and hundreds of other local attractions! Fully furnished with new kitchen, new smart TVs, pool table, outdoor BBQ grill, outdoor seating, in-home washer and more! Also included: linens, towels, dish-ware, pots and pans, coffee maker, blender, toaster, silverware, washer/dryer, and basic household items. One dog under 30 pounds ok with deposit. ** AVAILABLE FOR 2020 ** Apply today!

