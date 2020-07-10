All apartments in Phoenix
6621 W Johnson Street

6621 West Johnson Street · No Longer Available
Location

6621 West Johnson Street, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
playground
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
playground
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6ffd388017 ----
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath in South Phoenix. Great floor plan with downstairs half bath conveniently located as you enter. Spacious living room with lots of natural light. Master bathroom has dual sinks and plenty of counter space. This property is conveniently located minutes away from the 10 Freeway, numerous parks, many shopping & dining options as well as Desert Sky Mall. This home is so charming, you will want to be quick about taking action.

Blinds
Carpet
Community Play Ground
Desert Landscaping
Garage
Gravel/Stone Back
Laminate Flooring
Range Oven/Elec
Stone Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6621 W Johnson Street have any available units?
6621 W Johnson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6621 W Johnson Street have?
Some of 6621 W Johnson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6621 W Johnson Street currently offering any rent specials?
6621 W Johnson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6621 W Johnson Street pet-friendly?
No, 6621 W Johnson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6621 W Johnson Street offer parking?
Yes, 6621 W Johnson Street offers parking.
Does 6621 W Johnson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6621 W Johnson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6621 W Johnson Street have a pool?
No, 6621 W Johnson Street does not have a pool.
Does 6621 W Johnson Street have accessible units?
No, 6621 W Johnson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6621 W Johnson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6621 W Johnson Street does not have units with dishwashers.

