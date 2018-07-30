6612 S 4TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool

NEWLY BUILT ....Beautiful, move-in ready 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home in the Gated community of Heritage at Alta Vista. Stunning kitchen features granite counters & Stainless Steel . Extensive master suite with fabulous bathroom, over-sized shower, dual sinks, and a large walk-in closet. All the bedrooms are very spacious & the living areas are nice & open. Also includes Washer/Dryer. Beautiful city park and large public pool opposite to community. Gorgeous mountain views from the covered patio & a great location...don't wait to see this one!