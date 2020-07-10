6602 E GELDING Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Incredible home situated on a corner lot in Kierland is now available! Featuring a desert front landscaping and 3 car garage with built-in cabinets. Outstanding interior provides lovely fireplace in living room, designer paint tones, luxurious light fixtures, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, and archways throughout. Dreamy kitchen is complete with sparkling stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, ample cabinetry, and centered island. Large master suite has a private exit, bay windows, full bath with dual sinks, separate tub, step-in shower, and walk-in closet. Tile or wood flooring throughout. Spacious backyard oasis includes covered patio, fire pit, Ramada and built-in BBQ. Extraordinary opportunity, call today!