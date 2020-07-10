All apartments in Phoenix
Location

6602 East Gelding Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Incredible home situated on a corner lot in Kierland is now available! Featuring a desert front landscaping and 3 car garage with built-in cabinets. Outstanding interior provides lovely fireplace in living room, designer paint tones, luxurious light fixtures, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, and archways throughout. Dreamy kitchen is complete with sparkling stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, ample cabinetry, and centered island. Large master suite has a private exit, bay windows, full bath with dual sinks, separate tub, step-in shower, and walk-in closet. Tile or wood flooring throughout. Spacious backyard oasis includes covered patio, fire pit, Ramada and built-in BBQ. Extraordinary opportunity, call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6602 E GELDING Drive have any available units?
6602 E GELDING Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6602 E GELDING Drive have?
Some of 6602 E GELDING Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6602 E GELDING Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6602 E GELDING Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6602 E GELDING Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6602 E GELDING Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6602 E GELDING Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6602 E GELDING Drive offers parking.
Does 6602 E GELDING Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6602 E GELDING Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6602 E GELDING Drive have a pool?
No, 6602 E GELDING Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6602 E GELDING Drive have accessible units?
No, 6602 E GELDING Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6602 E GELDING Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6602 E GELDING Drive has units with dishwashers.

