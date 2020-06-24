All apartments in Phoenix
6548 E CAMINO DE LOS RANCHOS --

6548 East Camino De Los Ranchos · No Longer Available
Location

6548 East Camino De Los Ranchos, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

Gorgeous remodeled 4 bedroom/2 bath home in Raskin Estates on over 1/4 acre lot! Stunning remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, island and breakfast bar. Kitchen opens to large family room with gas fire place. Formal living room and dining room both with new flooring! Remodeled laundry room with ample space! All bedrooms with wood-like tile flooring. Master bath and secondary bath both remodeled! Enormous pebble tec diving pool resurfaced in 2018! Other improvements include new roof (2013), solar panels with 20 year prepaid lease (2013), two new Lennox AC units 2015, pebble tec pool resurfaced (2018), new flooring (2012), kitchen and bath remodel (2012).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6548 E CAMINO DE LOS RANCHOS -- have any available units?
6548 E CAMINO DE LOS RANCHOS -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6548 E CAMINO DE LOS RANCHOS -- have?
Some of 6548 E CAMINO DE LOS RANCHOS --'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6548 E CAMINO DE LOS RANCHOS -- currently offering any rent specials?
6548 E CAMINO DE LOS RANCHOS -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6548 E CAMINO DE LOS RANCHOS -- pet-friendly?
No, 6548 E CAMINO DE LOS RANCHOS -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6548 E CAMINO DE LOS RANCHOS -- offer parking?
Yes, 6548 E CAMINO DE LOS RANCHOS -- offers parking.
Does 6548 E CAMINO DE LOS RANCHOS -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6548 E CAMINO DE LOS RANCHOS -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6548 E CAMINO DE LOS RANCHOS -- have a pool?
Yes, 6548 E CAMINO DE LOS RANCHOS -- has a pool.
Does 6548 E CAMINO DE LOS RANCHOS -- have accessible units?
No, 6548 E CAMINO DE LOS RANCHOS -- does not have accessible units.
Does 6548 E CAMINO DE LOS RANCHOS -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6548 E CAMINO DE LOS RANCHOS -- has units with dishwashers.
