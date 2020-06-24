6548 E CAMINO DE LOS RANCHOS

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Gorgeous remodeled 4 bedroom/2 bath home in Raskin Estates on over 1/4 acre lot! Stunning remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, island and breakfast bar. Kitchen opens to large family room with gas fire place. Formal living room and dining room both with new flooring! Remodeled laundry room with ample space! All bedrooms with wood-like tile flooring. Master bath and secondary bath both remodeled! Enormous pebble tec diving pool resurfaced in 2018! Other improvements include new roof (2013), solar panels with 20 year prepaid lease (2013), two new Lennox AC units 2015, pebble tec pool resurfaced (2018), new flooring (2012), kitchen and bath remodel (2012).