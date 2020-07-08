6545 N 12TH Street

Amenities

Excellent location! This two bedroom one bath town home is central in location, just off the 51 and Bethany Home Road. It boasts a split floor plan with almost 1000' of space. This home has no carpet, only tile and vinyl floors. The kitchen has counter bar and space for kitchen table. The fenced & gated back yard includes a locked storage closet, a play place or pets to enjoy, and if you are so inclined, to park one car. The front opens to a nice court yard area with only three neighbors and an on site laundry room. Excellent schools. Pets are allowed w/ deposit.