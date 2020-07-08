All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 8 2020 at 5:14 AM

6545 N 12TH Street

6545 North 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6545 North 12th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Excellent location! This two bedroom one bath town home is central in location, just off the 51 and Bethany Home Road. It boasts a split floor plan with almost 1000' of space. This home has no carpet, only tile and vinyl floors. The kitchen has counter bar and space for kitchen table. The fenced & gated back yard includes a locked storage closet, a play place or pets to enjoy, and if you are so inclined, to park one car. The front opens to a nice court yard area with only three neighbors and an on site laundry room. Excellent schools. Pets are allowed w/ deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6545 N 12TH Street have any available units?
6545 N 12TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6545 N 12TH Street have?
Some of 6545 N 12TH Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6545 N 12TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
6545 N 12TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6545 N 12TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6545 N 12TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 6545 N 12TH Street offer parking?
No, 6545 N 12TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 6545 N 12TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6545 N 12TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6545 N 12TH Street have a pool?
No, 6545 N 12TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 6545 N 12TH Street have accessible units?
No, 6545 N 12TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6545 N 12TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6545 N 12TH Street has units with dishwashers.

