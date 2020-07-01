6544 N 12TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Location, location, location! Near all the best places to eat, shop, and play, close to freeway, and within the Madison School District. Best unit in the complex, sitting on the second story overlooking the community pool with private covered patio and mountain views. This unit has an open floor plan with newer carpet, paint, blinds, and closet doors. Big bedrooms and closets and plenty of natural light comes into this corner unit. The home is clean and move in ready and will come with one reserved covered parking space. The unit faces a grassy common area with shared pool and BBQ area. Additional common storage area for larger items is included. HOA fee includes water, trash, pools, roof, exterior maintenance & landscaping.