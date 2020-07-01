All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6544 N 12TH Street
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:35 AM

6544 N 12TH Street

6544 North 12th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

6544 North 12th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Location, location, location! Near all the best places to eat, shop, and play, close to freeway, and within the Madison School District. Best unit in the complex, sitting on the second story overlooking the community pool with private covered patio and mountain views. This unit has an open floor plan with newer carpet, paint, blinds, and closet doors. Big bedrooms and closets and plenty of natural light comes into this corner unit. The home is clean and move in ready and will come with one reserved covered parking space. The unit faces a grassy common area with shared pool and BBQ area. Additional common storage area for larger items is included. HOA fee includes water, trash, pools, roof, exterior maintenance & landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6544 N 12TH Street have any available units?
6544 N 12TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6544 N 12TH Street have?
Some of 6544 N 12TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6544 N 12TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
6544 N 12TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6544 N 12TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 6544 N 12TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6544 N 12TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 6544 N 12TH Street offers parking.
Does 6544 N 12TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6544 N 12TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6544 N 12TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 6544 N 12TH Street has a pool.
Does 6544 N 12TH Street have accessible units?
No, 6544 N 12TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6544 N 12TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6544 N 12TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.

