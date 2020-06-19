6541 W Chickasaw St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic S. Phoenix property is ready for immediate move in! Open floor plan with tile flooring, natural light & vaulted ceilings. 4 spacious bedrooms including a master suite with private bath & walk-in closet. Low maintenance backyard with covered patio! Pets considered with owner's prior approval and pet deposits.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com



Call or text Leasing for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.