Phoenix, AZ
6535 W Brookhart Way
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

6535 W Brookhart Way

6535 West Brookhart Way · No Longer Available
Location

6535 West Brookhart Way, Phoenix, AZ 85083

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
5 BR luxury , move-in ready, Top school - Property Id: 128756

Vacant and move-in ready! Gorgeous community nestled in the foothills north of Happy Valley & 67th Ave. Brand new carpet! Large 5 bedroom home (4 with a walk-in closet) with master bedroom downstairs. Big loft upstairs with mountain view, one office downstairs. 3 car garage with plenty of parking places on driveway. Upgraded kitchen open to family room & dining area for easy entertaining, cherry cabinets, slab granite counters, stainless appliances including gourmet gas range and double-door refrigerator. Water softener and Reverse Osmosis System, ceiling fans in all rooms. Easy-care desert landscaping, mountain views from every side, minutes to I-17 & Loop 101 for a quick commute, close to BASIS Charter School in Peoria.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/128756p
Property Id 128756

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5016627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6535 W Brookhart Way have any available units?
6535 W Brookhart Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6535 W Brookhart Way have?
Some of 6535 W Brookhart Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6535 W Brookhart Way currently offering any rent specials?
6535 W Brookhart Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6535 W Brookhart Way pet-friendly?
No, 6535 W Brookhart Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6535 W Brookhart Way offer parking?
Yes, 6535 W Brookhart Way offers parking.
Does 6535 W Brookhart Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6535 W Brookhart Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6535 W Brookhart Way have a pool?
No, 6535 W Brookhart Way does not have a pool.
Does 6535 W Brookhart Way have accessible units?
No, 6535 W Brookhart Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6535 W Brookhart Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6535 W Brookhart Way has units with dishwashers.
