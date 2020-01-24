6535 W Brookhart Way

Amenities

5 BR luxury , move-in ready, Top school - Property Id: 128756



Vacant and move-in ready! Gorgeous community nestled in the foothills north of Happy Valley & 67th Ave. Brand new carpet! Large 5 bedroom home (4 with a walk-in closet) with master bedroom downstairs. Big loft upstairs with mountain view, one office downstairs. 3 car garage with plenty of parking places on driveway. Upgraded kitchen open to family room & dining area for easy entertaining, cherry cabinets, slab granite counters, stainless appliances including gourmet gas range and double-door refrigerator. Water softener and Reverse Osmosis System, ceiling fans in all rooms. Easy-care desert landscaping, mountain views from every side, minutes to I-17 & Loop 101 for a quick commute, close to BASIS Charter School in Peoria.

No Dogs Allowed



