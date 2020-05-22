All apartments in Phoenix
6524 W HONEYSUCKLE Drive
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

6524 W HONEYSUCKLE Drive

6524 West Honeysuckle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6524 West Honeysuckle Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85083

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This gorgeous home has absolutely everything you could want! The amazing views are fantastic from both the back yard and the front . The cul-de-sac lot is huge and can be seen from the living room window. The floor plan is terrific too and the third bedroom would also make a fantastic den! A huge kitchen tops it off and it has BRAND NEW appliances! This is a MUST see property. Close to everything and maintained immaculately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6524 W HONEYSUCKLE Drive have any available units?
6524 W HONEYSUCKLE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6524 W HONEYSUCKLE Drive have?
Some of 6524 W HONEYSUCKLE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6524 W HONEYSUCKLE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6524 W HONEYSUCKLE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6524 W HONEYSUCKLE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6524 W HONEYSUCKLE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6524 W HONEYSUCKLE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6524 W HONEYSUCKLE Drive offers parking.
Does 6524 W HONEYSUCKLE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6524 W HONEYSUCKLE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6524 W HONEYSUCKLE Drive have a pool?
No, 6524 W HONEYSUCKLE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6524 W HONEYSUCKLE Drive have accessible units?
No, 6524 W HONEYSUCKLE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6524 W HONEYSUCKLE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6524 W HONEYSUCKLE Drive has units with dishwashers.
