6524 W HONEYSUCKLE Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This gorgeous home has absolutely everything you could want! The amazing views are fantastic from both the back yard and the front . The cul-de-sac lot is huge and can be seen from the living room window. The floor plan is terrific too and the third bedroom would also make a fantastic den! A huge kitchen tops it off and it has BRAND NEW appliances! This is a MUST see property. Close to everything and maintained immaculately!