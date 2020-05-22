6524 W HONEYSUCKLE Drive

This gorgeous home has absolutely everything you could want! The amazing views are fantastic from both the back yard and the front . The cul-de-sac lot is huge and can be seen from the living room window. The floor plan is terrific too and the third bedroom would also make a fantastic den! A huge kitchen tops it off and it has BRAND NEW appliances! This is a MUST see property. Close to everything and maintained immaculately!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
