6520 S 28TH Street

Amenities
Great location on this 4.75 Acre irrigated horse property close to I-10, Phoenix Sky Harbor & downtown Phoenix. There are two homes. The larger home is 1443SF with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, ceiling fans, dual pane windows, window coverings & tile floors throughout, newer kitchen cabinets & AC Unit. Smaller home is 770SF with 1 bedroom, 1 bath, ceiling fan, wood look vinyl thruout, dual pane windows & newer AC unit. Smaller home would be a perfect home office or man cave. Perimeter of property is fenced + additional interior fencing. Deposit is $2000 ($1,500 refundable & $500 non-refundable deposit). Tenants pay all utilities, irrigation canal & yard maintenance. Utilities-SRP Electric & Phoenix Water. Minimum 12 Month Lease Required. $45 App Fee. Pets upon approval with additional deposit.