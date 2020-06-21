All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 30 2020 at 11:20 PM

6520 S 28TH Street

6520 South 28th Street · (480) 703-1976
Location

6520 South 28th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2213 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location on this 4.75 Acre irrigated horse property close to I-10, Phoenix Sky Harbor & downtown Phoenix. There are two homes. The larger home is 1443SF with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, ceiling fans, dual pane windows, window coverings & tile floors throughout, newer kitchen cabinets & AC Unit. Smaller home is 770SF with 1 bedroom, 1 bath, ceiling fan, wood look vinyl thruout, dual pane windows & newer AC unit. Smaller home would be a perfect home office or man cave. Perimeter of property is fenced + additional interior fencing. Deposit is $2000 ($1,500 refundable & $500 non-refundable deposit). Tenants pay all utilities, irrigation canal & yard maintenance. Utilities-SRP Electric & Phoenix Water. Minimum 12 Month Lease Required. $45 App Fee. Pets upon approval with additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6520 S 28TH Street have any available units?
6520 S 28TH Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6520 S 28TH Street have?
Some of 6520 S 28TH Street's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6520 S 28TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
6520 S 28TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6520 S 28TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6520 S 28TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 6520 S 28TH Street offer parking?
No, 6520 S 28TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 6520 S 28TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6520 S 28TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6520 S 28TH Street have a pool?
No, 6520 S 28TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 6520 S 28TH Street have accessible units?
No, 6520 S 28TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6520 S 28TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6520 S 28TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
