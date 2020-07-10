All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6513 W Yellow Bird Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6513 W Yellow Bird Lane
Last updated June 8 2020 at 12:40 PM

6513 W Yellow Bird Lane

6513 West Yellow Bird Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6513 West Yellow Bird Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Preserve at Boulder Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
This stunning home boasts a large and spacious floor plan perfect for entertaining. The 4 Bdrm and 2.5 Bath + Den. Includes a Master retreat w/dual sinks, tub/shower and walk in closet, Formal living and dining area, Large open concept great rm,Gourmet kitchen, island and breakfast nook. vaulted ceilings and 2 car garage, lush backyard with green grass and citrus trees the perfect back drop for outdoor entertaining all under a large extended patio, Located close to mountain preserve. Within minutes from grocery, shopping, restaurants and schools. Just a few miles from major freeway access. Community amenities include parks and green belts. This home is available for quick move-in. Dogs/Cats will be considered on a case-by-case basis with a NRF $500 pet deposit. Monthly landscape maintenance is included. The owner is looking for a reasonable credit score & clean rental history. Rent is $1970.00 +4%Tax. / $1970 Sec Dep, NRF $150 set up fee, $55 NRF application fee per person (18+must apply). TO SET UP A VIEWING please text 623-695-9691

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6513 W Yellow Bird Lane have any available units?
6513 W Yellow Bird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6513 W Yellow Bird Lane have?
Some of 6513 W Yellow Bird Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6513 W Yellow Bird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6513 W Yellow Bird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6513 W Yellow Bird Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6513 W Yellow Bird Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6513 W Yellow Bird Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6513 W Yellow Bird Lane offers parking.
Does 6513 W Yellow Bird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6513 W Yellow Bird Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6513 W Yellow Bird Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6513 W Yellow Bird Lane has a pool.
Does 6513 W Yellow Bird Lane have accessible units?
No, 6513 W Yellow Bird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6513 W Yellow Bird Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6513 W Yellow Bird Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
The Vicinity
6131 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Oakdale Townhome Apartments
2302 N 27th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Villas on 35th Apartments
8135 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College