6513 W Yellow Bird Lane

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage

This stunning home boasts a large and spacious floor plan perfect for entertaining. The 4 Bdrm and 2.5 Bath + Den. Includes a Master retreat w/dual sinks, tub/shower and walk in closet, Formal living and dining area, Large open concept great rm,Gourmet kitchen, island and breakfast nook. vaulted ceilings and 2 car garage, lush backyard with green grass and citrus trees the perfect back drop for outdoor entertaining all under a large extended patio, Located close to mountain preserve. Within minutes from grocery, shopping, restaurants and schools. Just a few miles from major freeway access. Community amenities include parks and green belts. This home is available for quick move-in. Dogs/Cats will be considered on a case-by-case basis with a NRF $500 pet deposit. Monthly landscape maintenance is included. The owner is looking for a reasonable credit score & clean rental history. Rent is $1970.00 +4%Tax. / $1970 Sec Dep, NRF $150 set up fee, $55 NRF application fee per person (18+must apply). TO SET UP A VIEWING please text 623-695-9691