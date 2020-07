Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath home offers an open & spacious floor plan with gorgeous custom tile and built-ins throughout! Full master en-suite, RV gate -- this home is a MUST SEE!! Schedule your tour today! Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $3239.33.- includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included