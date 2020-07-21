All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6511 West Crown King Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6511 West Crown King Road
Last updated October 24 2019 at 4:03 PM

6511 West Crown King Road

6511 West Crown King Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6511 West Crown King Road, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Leases signed in this state are subject to a monthly city tax. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6511 West Crown King Road have any available units?
6511 West Crown King Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 6511 West Crown King Road currently offering any rent specials?
6511 West Crown King Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6511 West Crown King Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6511 West Crown King Road is pet friendly.
Does 6511 West Crown King Road offer parking?
No, 6511 West Crown King Road does not offer parking.
Does 6511 West Crown King Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6511 West Crown King Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6511 West Crown King Road have a pool?
No, 6511 West Crown King Road does not have a pool.
Does 6511 West Crown King Road have accessible units?
No, 6511 West Crown King Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6511 West Crown King Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6511 West Crown King Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6511 West Crown King Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6511 West Crown King Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Santa Rosa
3425 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPhoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College