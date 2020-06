Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home on quiet street. Large master bedroom with updated bathroom suite. Separate shower and tub with walk in closet. 3 Large additional bedrooms. Large living room and dining room. Family room with fireplace. Kitchen with updated cabinets and appliances. Large AZ Room with large window looking out to oasis backyard. Large pool, fenced grass play area and large side yard. Washer Dryer and Refrigerator included. Rent includes yard and pool service.