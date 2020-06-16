6506 S 5TH Place

Amenities

Beautiful, move-in ready 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home in the Gated community of Heritage at Alta Vista. Stunning kitchen w/ Granite Counters, Glass tile backsplash & Stainless Steel Samsung appliances. High Vaulted Ceilings & Window treatments on every window. Extensive Master Suite with fabulous Bathroom, Over-sized Shower, Dual Sinks, and a Large Walk-in Closet. All the bedrooms are very spacious & the Living areas are nice & open. Mountain Views from the covered patio & a great location near South Mountain Baseline Corridor & only a few min to Downtown Phoenix & Sky Harbor Airport.