6506 S 5TH Place
Last updated January 18 2020 at 6:39 PM

6506 S 5TH Place

6506 South 5th Place · No Longer Available
Location

6506 South 5th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful, move-in ready 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home in the Gated community of Heritage at Alta Vista. Stunning kitchen w/ Granite Counters, Glass tile backsplash & Stainless Steel Samsung appliances. High Vaulted Ceilings & Window treatments on every window. Extensive Master Suite with fabulous Bathroom, Over-sized Shower, Dual Sinks, and a Large Walk-in Closet. All the bedrooms are very spacious & the Living areas are nice & open. Mountain Views from the covered patio & a great location near South Mountain Baseline Corridor & only a few min to Downtown Phoenix & Sky Harbor Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6506 S 5TH Place have any available units?
6506 S 5TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6506 S 5TH Place have?
Some of 6506 S 5TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6506 S 5TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
6506 S 5TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6506 S 5TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 6506 S 5TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6506 S 5TH Place offer parking?
No, 6506 S 5TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 6506 S 5TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6506 S 5TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6506 S 5TH Place have a pool?
No, 6506 S 5TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 6506 S 5TH Place have accessible units?
No, 6506 S 5TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6506 S 5TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6506 S 5TH Place has units with dishwashers.
