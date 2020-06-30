6504 W Saddlehorn Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 bedrooms + 2 Bath. Kitchen features refinished cabinets and all appliances - refrigerator, built-in microwave, dishwasher, range/oven. Formal living room and dining room. Master suite features walk in closet, separate tub and shower, dual sinks and private toilet room. Washer and dryer also included! Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Large backyard features covered patio and desert landscaping. Landscaping service is included in rent! Call now to view! Pet restrictions - No cats, no dogs over 40lbs