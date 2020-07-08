All apartments in Phoenix
6441 West Constance Way
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:28 PM

6441 West Constance Way

6441 West Constance Way · No Longer Available
Location

6441 West Constance Way, Phoenix, AZ 85339

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The downstairs living area has an open floor-plan which is great way to optimize space and is great for entertaining! The home has been painted with a neutral color palette so you can begin personalizing the home as soon as you move-in. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and ample cabinet space. Natural lighting flows throughout the home creating a bright and open environment. There's a unique case in the bedroom, perfect for storage or displaying decor. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax. This home has so much to offer and is pet friendly. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Home has additional HOA requirement. Please contact us for additional information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6441 West Constance Way have any available units?
6441 West Constance Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 6441 West Constance Way currently offering any rent specials?
6441 West Constance Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6441 West Constance Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6441 West Constance Way is pet friendly.
Does 6441 West Constance Way offer parking?
No, 6441 West Constance Way does not offer parking.
Does 6441 West Constance Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6441 West Constance Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6441 West Constance Way have a pool?
No, 6441 West Constance Way does not have a pool.
Does 6441 West Constance Way have accessible units?
No, 6441 West Constance Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6441 West Constance Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6441 West Constance Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6441 West Constance Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6441 West Constance Way does not have units with air conditioning.

