6441 West Constance Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The downstairs living area has an open floor-plan which is great way to optimize space and is great for entertaining! The home has been painted with a neutral color palette so you can begin personalizing the home as soon as you move-in. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and ample cabinet space. Natural lighting flows throughout the home creating a bright and open environment. There's a unique case in the bedroom, perfect for storage or displaying decor. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax. This home has so much to offer and is pet friendly. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Home has additional HOA requirement. Please contact us for additional information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.