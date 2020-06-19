All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

6438 W Fairmount Ave

6438 West Fairmount Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6438 West Fairmount Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033
Sunset Knoll

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
6438 W FAIRMOUNT AVE, Phoenix, AZ 85033,

Subdivision: Sunset Knoll 2,

Cozy 3 Bed 1 Bath home in the Sunset Knoll Subdivision. The front yard highlights an enclosed courtyard with paver-style driveway. 1 Car Carport and RV Parking, plus plenty of room in the backyard. Ceramic Tile and Carpeted Bedrooms complete this home.

Cross Streets: 63rd Ave & Indian School Directions: West on Indian School to 64th, south to Fairmount.

Contact Dan at 623.512.2525 to view or apply online at time2rent.com

Lessee to verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6438 W Fairmount Ave have any available units?
6438 W Fairmount Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6438 W Fairmount Ave have?
Some of 6438 W Fairmount Ave's amenities include carport, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6438 W Fairmount Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6438 W Fairmount Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6438 W Fairmount Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6438 W Fairmount Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6438 W Fairmount Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6438 W Fairmount Ave offers parking.
Does 6438 W Fairmount Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6438 W Fairmount Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6438 W Fairmount Ave have a pool?
No, 6438 W Fairmount Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6438 W Fairmount Ave have accessible units?
No, 6438 W Fairmount Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6438 W Fairmount Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6438 W Fairmount Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

