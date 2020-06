Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Clean 3 bedroom, two and a half bath home with den, located in the beautiful subdivision of Avalon Village, Home features an open kitchen with tile back splash, island, breakfast bar, double oven and pantry with built in spice rack. Master bedroom suite has large walk-in closet, ceiling fan and double sinks in bathroom. Wood-like vinyl flooring throughout first floor and upgraded carpet on 2nd floor. Backyard features covered patio with ceiling fan and pavers.