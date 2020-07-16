6433 E. GRANDVIEW DR.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

North Scottsdale near 64th Street and Bell Road....3 bed 2 bath minutes to Mayo Clinic, Desert Ridge and Kierland Commons. - Perfect North Scottsdale location within minutes to Desert Ridge Market Place, Mayo Clinic, and Kierland Commons. Three bedroom two bath clean home with tile throughout. Home offers vaulted ceilings, a living room with beautiful brick wood-burning fireplace. Beautiful backyard with covered patio and sparkling diving pool. Rent INCLUDES pool & landscaping service. ***Proof of renter's insurance is required at move in***



