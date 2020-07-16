All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

6433 E. GRANDVIEW DR.

6433 East Grandview Drive · (480) 838-6631
Location

6433 East Grandview Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6433 E. GRANDVIEW DR. · Avail. now

$1,985

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1159 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
North Scottsdale near 64th Street and Bell Road....3 bed 2 bath minutes to Mayo Clinic, Desert Ridge and Kierland Commons. - Perfect North Scottsdale location within minutes to Desert Ridge Market Place, Mayo Clinic, and Kierland Commons. Three bedroom two bath clean home with tile throughout. Home offers vaulted ceilings, a living room with beautiful brick wood-burning fireplace. Beautiful backyard with covered patio and sparkling diving pool. Rent INCLUDES pool & landscaping service. ***Proof of renter's insurance is required at move in***

(RLNE4671422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

