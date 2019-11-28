All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:15 AM

6423 W Tether Trail

6423 West Tether Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6423 West Tether Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Eagle Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This will feel like a brand new home! Upgrades just done include paint, flooring, granite and faucets. This is a great tri-level home in the Eagle Ridge subdivision with great views. Main level has formal living and dining and an eat in kitchen with 2 pantries. The lower level has the family room, 4th bedroom, laundry room and 3/4 bath. Upstairs find 2 more bedrooms, the master bedroom with a balcony and a hallway desk area. This home also comes with a 3 car garage and a pool. Be the first to live in this newly update home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6423 W Tether Trail have any available units?
6423 W Tether Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6423 W Tether Trail have?
Some of 6423 W Tether Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6423 W Tether Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6423 W Tether Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6423 W Tether Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6423 W Tether Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6423 W Tether Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6423 W Tether Trail offers parking.
Does 6423 W Tether Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6423 W Tether Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6423 W Tether Trail have a pool?
Yes, 6423 W Tether Trail has a pool.
Does 6423 W Tether Trail have accessible units?
No, 6423 W Tether Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6423 W Tether Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6423 W Tether Trail has units with dishwashers.
