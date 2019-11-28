6423 W Tether Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

This will feel like a brand new home! Upgrades just done include paint, flooring, granite and faucets. This is a great tri-level home in the Eagle Ridge subdivision with great views. Main level has formal living and dining and an eat in kitchen with 2 pantries. The lower level has the family room, 4th bedroom, laundry room and 3/4 bath. Upstairs find 2 more bedrooms, the master bedroom with a balcony and a hallway desk area. This home also comes with a 3 car garage and a pool. Be the first to live in this newly update home.