6420 West El Cortez Place

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool putting green cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Upgraded and Stunning 4 bed, 2.5 bath home with HUGE loft,living room and family room! Enjoy a beautiful pool, putting green and large patio!Neighborhood is beautifully maintained and is right next to Ludden Mountain! Call today before this one is taken. Additional Features:



-Granite countertops

-All high end stainless steel appliances

-Gorgeous Pool with putting green

-Covered patio with ceiling fan

-Ceiling fans in almost every room

-Two way fireplace in living room

-Lots of mature landscaping and shade trees

-Double sinks in Master bathroom, granite countertops, it has it all!

-Includes pool service, landscaping and exterior monthly pest control service!



Please contact Malarie Johnson at 480.295.9896 to set up a showing. Rent does not include city rental tax of 2.3%. Visit our website www.realatlas.com for qualifications and criteria for renting.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.