6420 West El Cortez Place
Last updated July 8 2019 at 5:54 PM

6420 West El Cortez Place

6420 West El Cortez Place · No Longer Available
6420 West El Cortez Place, Phoenix, AZ 85083

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
putting green
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upgraded and Stunning 4 bed, 2.5 bath home with HUGE loft,living room and family room! Enjoy a beautiful pool, putting green and large patio!Neighborhood is beautifully maintained and is right next to Ludden Mountain! Call today before this one is taken. Additional Features:

-Granite countertops
-All high end stainless steel appliances
-Gorgeous Pool with putting green
-Covered patio with ceiling fan
-Ceiling fans in almost every room
-Two way fireplace in living room
-Lots of mature landscaping and shade trees
-Double sinks in Master bathroom, granite countertops, it has it all!
-Includes pool service, landscaping and exterior monthly pest control service!

Please contact Malarie Johnson at 480.295.9896 to set up a showing. Rent does not include city rental tax of 2.3%. Visit our website www.realatlas.com for qualifications and criteria for renting.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 6420 West El Cortez Place have any available units?
6420 West El Cortez Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6420 West El Cortez Place have?
Some of 6420 West El Cortez Place's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6420 West El Cortez Place currently offering any rent specials?
6420 West El Cortez Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6420 West El Cortez Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6420 West El Cortez Place is pet friendly.
Does 6420 West El Cortez Place offer parking?
No, 6420 West El Cortez Place does not offer parking.
Does 6420 West El Cortez Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6420 West El Cortez Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6420 West El Cortez Place have a pool?
Yes, 6420 West El Cortez Place has a pool.
Does 6420 West El Cortez Place have accessible units?
No, 6420 West El Cortez Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6420 West El Cortez Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6420 West El Cortez Place does not have units with dishwashers.
