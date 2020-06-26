6420 West El Cortez Place

Amenities
Upgraded and Stunning 4 bed, 2.5 bath home with HUGE loft,living room and family room! Enjoy a beautiful pool, putting green and large patio!Neighborhood is beautifully maintained and is right next to Ludden Mountain! Call today before this one is taken. Additional Features:
-Granite countertops
-All high end stainless steel appliances
-Gorgeous Pool with putting green
-Covered patio with ceiling fan
-Ceiling fans in almost every room
-Two way fireplace in living room
-Lots of mature landscaping and shade trees
-Double sinks in Master bathroom, granite countertops, it has it all!
-Includes pool service, landscaping and exterior monthly pest control service!
Please contact Malarie Johnson at 480.295.9896 to set up a showing. Rent does not include city rental tax of 2.3%. Visit our website www.realatlas.com for qualifications and criteria for renting.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.