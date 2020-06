Amenities

This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home has approximately 1300 SF. Bedrooms are upstairs, home has wood flooring and granite counter tops in kitchen. Enclosed yard. Community Pool. Home is located close to shopping, restaurants, schools and more. Sec. Dep. $1075 + 4% tax/admin, $150 one time admin fee due upon approval with 1st month's rent. Sorry No Pets. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT Teresa to schedule a showing (602) 999-6890!