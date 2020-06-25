All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 29 2019 at 10:53 AM

6419 W AVENIDA DEL REY --

6419 West Avenida Del Rey · No Longer Available
Location

6419 West Avenida Del Rey, Phoenix, AZ 85083

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home that boasts a spacious floor plan for all families! Home has 2 living rooms, 1 dining room, full bed and bath downstairs, and a backyard built for paradise! Interior includes brand new carpet and paint, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, eat-in kitchen, walk-in closets, dual master bathroom setup, and wood shutters throughout! Additional features include RV Parking, Pool and waterfall, covered patio, and a 3 car garage equipped with cabinetry and work bench! This home has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6419 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- have any available units?
6419 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6419 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- have?
Some of 6419 W AVENIDA DEL REY --'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6419 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- currently offering any rent specials?
6419 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6419 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- pet-friendly?
No, 6419 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6419 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- offer parking?
Yes, 6419 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- offers parking.
Does 6419 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6419 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6419 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- have a pool?
Yes, 6419 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- has a pool.
Does 6419 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- have accessible units?
No, 6419 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- does not have accessible units.
Does 6419 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6419 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- has units with dishwashers.
