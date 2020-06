Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace carpet refrigerator

Charming three bedroom two bathroom home in Phoenix. Come inside and see the vaulted ceilings, large windows and beautiful clean tile. Enjoy the kitchen area with a window overlooking the back yard, updated cabinets,an island for your prep work, a pantry and modern appliances. Visit each of the three large bedrooms complete with plush carpet and large closets. Bonus is an enclosed patio, an Arizona room. Don't miss this one! Call us today.