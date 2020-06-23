6414 S 72nd Ln

Amenities
Just Right! 4 Bedroom Beauty in Laveen Farms with Giant 3 Car Garage (2 tandem). Formal Living & Dining Rooms, Huge Kitchen w/ Granite Counters, Walk-In Pantry, Upgraded Maple Cabinets. All Appliances Are Included! Bedrooms are Upstairs in a Split Floor Plan along w/ Excellent Loft that includes Home Office Area Below Lovely Arched Window. Master Suite Features Sitting Room for Media or Office; Large Walk-In Closet, Dual Sinks, Separate Shower, Garden Tub, Private Toilet Rm. Enjoy Ceiling Fans, Custom Paint & Extra Storage Areas! Backyard has Covered Patio w/ Paver Stones Extension to Easy Care Yard with Lawn Area, Garden Box on Side. Access to Accelerated Schools! Near Park w/ Water Features, Dog Run.
Application Fee $45 per adult;nAdministrative Fee $200;nFully Refundable Pet Deposit $200 per pet.nCity tax plus admin fee total 4.3%nHelping Heroes Discount Available for Military and First Responders! Call for Details.
