Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6414 S 72nd Ln

6414 S 72nd Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6414 S 72nd Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Laveen Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b56257106c ----
Just Right! 4 Bedroom Beauty in Laveen Farms with Giant 3 Car Garage (2 tandem). Formal Living & Dining Rooms, Huge Kitchen w/ Granite Counters, Walk-In Pantry, Upgraded Maple Cabinets. All Appliances Are Included! Bedrooms are Upstairs in a Split Floor Plan along w/ Excellent Loft that includes Home Office Area Below Lovely Arched Window. Master Suite Features Sitting Room for Media or Office; Large Walk-In Closet, Dual Sinks, Separate Shower, Garden Tub, Private Toilet Rm. Enjoy Ceiling Fans, Custom Paint & Extra Storage Areas! Backyard has Covered Patio w/ Paver Stones Extension to Easy Care Yard with Lawn Area, Garden Box on Side. Access to Accelerated Schools! Near Park w/ Water Features, Dog Run.

Application Fee $45 per adult;nAdministrative Fee $200;nFully Refundable Pet Deposit $200 per pet.nCity tax plus admin fee total 4.3%nHelping Heroes Discount Available for Military and First Responders! Call for Details.

12 Months

Disposal
Dryer
Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6414 S 72nd Ln have any available units?
6414 S 72nd Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6414 S 72nd Ln have?
Some of 6414 S 72nd Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6414 S 72nd Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6414 S 72nd Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6414 S 72nd Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6414 S 72nd Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6414 S 72nd Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6414 S 72nd Ln does offer parking.
Does 6414 S 72nd Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6414 S 72nd Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6414 S 72nd Ln have a pool?
No, 6414 S 72nd Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6414 S 72nd Ln have accessible units?
No, 6414 S 72nd Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6414 S 72nd Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6414 S 72nd Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
