6412 S 71st Dr.

Large 4 bedroom house- Separate Den/ Office- Laveen - 4 bedroom

Bonus Room

2.5 bathroom

Formal Living

Formal Dining

Large open kitchen

Eat-in kitchen

Recessed lighting

Ceiling fans throughout house

French Door master Suite

LARGE Master walk in closet

Soaking Tub in master bath

Separate shower in master bath

Double sinks in master

New carpets throughout

Large backyard with custom patio

Lots of natural light- large windows with sun screens



Resident is responsible to turn on: City of Phoenix water/sewer/trash & electric



$1595.00 per month rent + $36.68 tax = $1631.68 per month, $1000 security deposit, $20 application per adult.



Dogs ok (2 max.) 50lb or under. - $200 deposit per pet- breed restrictions.



Resident is required to carry renters insurance policy.



12 month lease.



No evictions or judgments. Min credit score 550. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold deposit. Verifiable rental history is required.



Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please complete application-each person over 18 must complete an application, attach 1 month paycheck stubs/proof of income, ID's, animal photos, animal vaccinations, and pay $20 app fee. Hold deposit of $400 will be due upon approval!



