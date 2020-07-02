All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

6412 S 71st Dr.

6412 South 71st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6412 South 71st Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Laveen Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 4 bedroom house- Separate Den/ Office- Laveen - 4 bedroom
Bonus Room
2.5 bathroom
Formal Living
Formal Dining
Large open kitchen
Eat-in kitchen
Recessed lighting
Ceiling fans throughout house
French Door master Suite
LARGE Master walk in closet
Soaking Tub in master bath
Separate shower in master bath
Double sinks in master
New carpets throughout
Large backyard with custom patio
Lots of natural light- large windows with sun screens

Resident is responsible to turn on: City of Phoenix water/sewer/trash & electric

$1595.00 per month rent + $36.68 tax = $1631.68 per month, $1000 security deposit, $20 application per adult.

Dogs ok (2 max.) 50lb or under. - $200 deposit per pet- breed restrictions.

Resident is required to carry renters insurance policy.

12 month lease.

No evictions or judgments. Min credit score 550. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold deposit. Verifiable rental history is required.

Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please complete application-each person over 18 must complete an application, attach 1 month paycheck stubs/proof of income, ID's, animal photos, animal vaccinations, and pay $20 app fee. Hold deposit of $400 will be due upon approval!

Call Courtney today 480-966-2170.
Check out photos, apply and more on our web site at www.SundialAZ.com

Professionally managed by Sundial Real Estate
263 W 3rd Pl
Mesa, AZ 85201
480-966-2170
Equal housing opportunity. Member of the Association of Realtors D. Creason Designated broker

(RLNE5748180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6412 S 71st Dr. have any available units?
6412 S 71st Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6412 S 71st Dr. have?
Some of 6412 S 71st Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6412 S 71st Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6412 S 71st Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6412 S 71st Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6412 S 71st Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6412 S 71st Dr. offer parking?
No, 6412 S 71st Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 6412 S 71st Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6412 S 71st Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6412 S 71st Dr. have a pool?
No, 6412 S 71st Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6412 S 71st Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6412 S 71st Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6412 S 71st Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6412 S 71st Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

