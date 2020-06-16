All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:13 AM

6411 E JEAN Drive

6411 East Jean Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6411 East Jean Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This gorgeous Scottsdale home is located in the highly coveted 85254 zip code in PV School District. This single level home sits on an oversized lot and has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Spacious floor plan with separate family room with fireplace, living room and formal dining room. Spacious kitchen with all appliances including a gas stove and tons of cabinet and counter space. Tile & wood floors throughout - no carpet! Built-in cabinets in hallway provide lots of extra storage. Huge master bedroom with his & hers walk-in closets and arcadia door to backyard. Backyard is a private oasis with covered patio, lush grass and sparkling fenced pool. Located minutes from Kierland, Scottsdale Quarter, 101 & 51 freeways, shopping, dining & more. Pool service included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6411 E JEAN Drive have any available units?
6411 E JEAN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6411 E JEAN Drive have?
Some of 6411 E JEAN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6411 E JEAN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6411 E JEAN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6411 E JEAN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6411 E JEAN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6411 E JEAN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6411 E JEAN Drive offers parking.
Does 6411 E JEAN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6411 E JEAN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6411 E JEAN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6411 E JEAN Drive has a pool.
Does 6411 E JEAN Drive have accessible units?
No, 6411 E JEAN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6411 E JEAN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6411 E JEAN Drive has units with dishwashers.
