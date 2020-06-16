6411 E JEAN Drive

Amenities

This gorgeous Scottsdale home is located in the highly coveted 85254 zip code in PV School District. This single level home sits on an oversized lot and has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Spacious floor plan with separate family room with fireplace, living room and formal dining room. Spacious kitchen with all appliances including a gas stove and tons of cabinet and counter space. Tile & wood floors throughout - no carpet! Built-in cabinets in hallway provide lots of extra storage. Huge master bedroom with his & hers walk-in closets and arcadia door to backyard. Backyard is a private oasis with covered patio, lush grass and sparkling fenced pool. Located minutes from Kierland, Scottsdale Quarter, 101 & 51 freeways, shopping, dining & more. Pool service included!