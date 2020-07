Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning microwave carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities

Don't miss out on this great 3 bed 2.5 bath home in Laveen with NEW paint, NEW vinyl plank flooring downstairs, NEW carpet upstairs. Comes with all utilities including washer and dryer. Call for more info today!! One time 99 admin fee due at move in and 2.3% rental tax on top of rent