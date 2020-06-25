All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6404 W Chisum Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6404 W Chisum Trail
Last updated May 10 2020 at 11:48 AM

6404 W Chisum Trail

6404 West Chisum Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6404 West Chisum Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Eagle Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Gorgeous single level 4 bed home with mountain views and a private pool - Beautiful single level 4 bed home with mountain views and a pebble tech pool. NO CARPET!!...ALL WOOD & TILE FLOORS!! All Rooms painted into neutral color!! Great room floorplan features gas fireplace and an open kitchen with granite countertops, large island and breakfast nook. Spacious master bedroom has bath with double vanities, separate shower & tub and a walk-in closet. Backyard perfect for family and entertaining. Fenced in play pool and grassy sideyard. Weekly Pool Maintenance included. City Rental Tax additional...MUST SEE!!

(RLNE3388842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6404 W Chisum Trail have any available units?
6404 W Chisum Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6404 W Chisum Trail have?
Some of 6404 W Chisum Trail's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6404 W Chisum Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6404 W Chisum Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6404 W Chisum Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6404 W Chisum Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6404 W Chisum Trail offer parking?
No, 6404 W Chisum Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6404 W Chisum Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6404 W Chisum Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6404 W Chisum Trail have a pool?
Yes, 6404 W Chisum Trail has a pool.
Does 6404 W Chisum Trail have accessible units?
No, 6404 W Chisum Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6404 W Chisum Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6404 W Chisum Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal Creek
10 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes
1615 E Georgia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College