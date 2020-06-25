6404 W Chisum Trail

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly walk in closets pool fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Gorgeous single level 4 bed home with mountain views and a private pool - Beautiful single level 4 bed home with mountain views and a pebble tech pool. NO CARPET!!...ALL WOOD & TILE FLOORS!! All Rooms painted into neutral color!! Great room floorplan features gas fireplace and an open kitchen with granite countertops, large island and breakfast nook. Spacious master bedroom has bath with double vanities, separate shower & tub and a walk-in closet. Backyard perfect for family and entertaining. Fenced in play pool and grassy sideyard. Weekly Pool Maintenance included. City Rental Tax additional...MUST SEE!!



(RLNE3388842)