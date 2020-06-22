All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:35 PM

636 N 4TH Avenue

636 North 4th Avenue · (480) 327-7582
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

636 North 4th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Downtown Phoenix

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 387 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Property Amenities
Check out this location! Central Phoenix studio near everything downtown has to offer. The 1930's bungalow style community is quaint and this unit has lots of charm and character like window seats in the living a dining room, tall ceilings, and it is also quite roomy for a studio with room for a couch, dining table and queen sized bed. Full bathroom and good sized kitchen, washer/dryer combo unit inside. One of the best features is the private outdoor patio area. Perfect for morning coffee, or a relaxing evening. The unit comes fully furnished and is available now! Rent includes water, sewer, trash and gas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 N 4TH Avenue have any available units?
636 N 4TH Avenue has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 636 N 4TH Avenue have?
Some of 636 N 4TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 N 4TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
636 N 4TH Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 N 4TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 636 N 4TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 636 N 4TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 636 N 4TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 636 N 4TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 636 N 4TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 N 4TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 636 N 4TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 636 N 4TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 636 N 4TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 636 N 4TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 636 N 4TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
