Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

6346 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road

6346 East Mountain View Road · (401) 300-9314
Location

6346 East Mountain View Road, Phoenix, AZ 85253

Price and availability

9 Bedrooms

Unit 9 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

9 Bed · 9 Bath · 7387 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Private Compound with Resort-Style Amenities, Guest House, Home Theater, and Room to Store over 20 Cars. Perfect for Pandemics since you'll never want to leave! Doesn't everybody want a home you can get lost in? This has happened to us multiple times when we first toured the home because of its amazing layout. Located right in the heart of Paradise Valley, this spectacular tri-level home features over 3,000 SF of garage space for all your ''toys.'' The main house boasts 7 bedrooms, all with their own ensuite baths. A dual-sided fireplace separates the formal living room from the dining area; a perfect combination for entertainment with built-in buffet storage and powder rooms just off the living room. A large kitchen provides ample storage space as well as stainless-steel appliances, including a 6-burner gas cooktop with grill, commercial vent/hood, double ovens, and 2 dishwashers. The center island provides eat-up bar seating and a raised center for serving, allowing for a more casual entertaining space. The additional bonus rooms in the home can be used for any desire: theater room, craft room, den/office, or additional spaces for entertaining. A private executive office on the upper level could also serve as a second master bedroom. The master suite features vaulted ceilings and a separate exit out to the backyard as well as separate sink vanities, jacuzzi tub with jets, and a walk-in shower. The lush backyard is made for entertaining from the diving pool with fountain and spa, outdoor fireplace with area for seating, built-in bbq area to the meticulously designed landscape with a mixture of grass, trees, and shrubs. A separate guest house is ready for your long-term guests or in-laws with a full kitchen, laundry, great room, bed, and bath. The crown jewel of this estate is the RV garage that can handle a full automotive collection. This complete garage includes epoxy flooring, cathedral-type ceiling with skylights, and plenty of space for a makers workshop or additional storage. Additional parking is attached to the main house with double wide entry on the front side and a tall entry on the backside of the one garage. This home must truly be seen to understand the high quality of construction. Schedule your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6346 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have any available units?
6346 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6346 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have?
Some of 6346 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6346 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road currently offering any rent specials?
6346 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6346 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road pet-friendly?
No, 6346 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6346 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road offer parking?
Yes, 6346 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road does offer parking.
Does 6346 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6346 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6346 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have a pool?
Yes, 6346 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road has a pool.
Does 6346 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have accessible units?
No, 6346 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6346 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6346 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road has units with dishwashers.
