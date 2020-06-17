6346 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road

Amenities

Private Compound with Resort-Style Amenities, Guest House, Home Theater, and Room to Store over 20 Cars. Perfect for Pandemics since you'll never want to leave! Doesn't everybody want a home you can get lost in? This has happened to us multiple times when we first toured the home because of its amazing layout. Located right in the heart of Paradise Valley, this spectacular tri-level home features over 3,000 SF of garage space for all your ''toys.'' The main house boasts 7 bedrooms, all with their own ensuite baths. A dual-sided fireplace separates the formal living room from the dining area; a perfect combination for entertainment with built-in buffet storage and powder rooms just off the living room. A large kitchen provides ample storage space as well as stainless-steel appliances, including a 6-burner gas cooktop with grill, commercial vent/hood, double ovens, and 2 dishwashers. The center island provides eat-up bar seating and a raised center for serving, allowing for a more casual entertaining space. The additional bonus rooms in the home can be used for any desire: theater room, craft room, den/office, or additional spaces for entertaining. A private executive office on the upper level could also serve as a second master bedroom. The master suite features vaulted ceilings and a separate exit out to the backyard as well as separate sink vanities, jacuzzi tub with jets, and a walk-in shower. The lush backyard is made for entertaining from the diving pool with fountain and spa, outdoor fireplace with area for seating, built-in bbq area to the meticulously designed landscape with a mixture of grass, trees, and shrubs. A separate guest house is ready for your long-term guests or in-laws with a full kitchen, laundry, great room, bed, and bath. The crown jewel of this estate is the RV garage that can handle a full automotive collection. This complete garage includes epoxy flooring, cathedral-type ceiling with skylights, and plenty of space for a makers workshop or additional storage. Additional parking is attached to the main house with double wide entry on the front side and a tall entry on the backside of the one garage. This home must truly be seen to understand the high quality of construction. Schedule your appointment today!