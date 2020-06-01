6326 N 19TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Great Location! Wonderful Patio home/Townhouse with vaulted ceilings, wood/laminate floors throughout the house in a private & quiet centrally located community convenient to highway 51 and the Biltmore/Camelback corridor. Large eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops. 2 Bedrooms and a den that can be converted to a 3rd bedroom. 2 Car garage. The Estate Monterra has a community pool/spa and tennis court. Perfect location, steps from Granada Park and the canal exercise bike/run/walk paths. Very rare rentals in this subdivision. Previous renters loved living in this home and this neighborhood! Won't last!