All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6326 N 19TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6326 N 19TH Street
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

6326 N 19TH Street

6326 North 19th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6326 North 19th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Great Location! Wonderful Patio home/Townhouse with vaulted ceilings, wood/laminate floors throughout the house in a private & quiet centrally located community convenient to highway 51 and the Biltmore/Camelback corridor. Large eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops. 2 Bedrooms and a den that can be converted to a 3rd bedroom. 2 Car garage. The Estate Monterra has a community pool/spa and tennis court. Perfect location, steps from Granada Park and the canal exercise bike/run/walk paths. Very rare rentals in this subdivision. Previous renters loved living in this home and this neighborhood! Won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6326 N 19TH Street have any available units?
6326 N 19TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6326 N 19TH Street have?
Some of 6326 N 19TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6326 N 19TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
6326 N 19TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6326 N 19TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 6326 N 19TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6326 N 19TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 6326 N 19TH Street offers parking.
Does 6326 N 19TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6326 N 19TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6326 N 19TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 6326 N 19TH Street has a pool.
Does 6326 N 19TH Street have accessible units?
No, 6326 N 19TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6326 N 19TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6326 N 19TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zazu Apartments
1502 East Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Crestone at Shadow Mountain
3033 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Novella at Arcadia Townhomes
4402 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College