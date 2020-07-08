All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6322 W CONSTANCE Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6322 W CONSTANCE Way
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:15 AM

6322 W CONSTANCE Way

6322 West Constance Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6322 West Constance Way, Phoenix, AZ 85339

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Make lasting memories in this charming home! Enter in the large open concept room that is full of natural lighting and plush carpet. Ceiling fans throughout the home keep things light and airy. The kitchen is modern and has updated appliances. Each bedroom is spacious and has a large closet. You will enjoy the natural wall colors and the array of flooring in this home. This is the one for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6322 W CONSTANCE Way have any available units?
6322 W CONSTANCE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6322 W CONSTANCE Way have?
Some of 6322 W CONSTANCE Way's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6322 W CONSTANCE Way currently offering any rent specials?
6322 W CONSTANCE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6322 W CONSTANCE Way pet-friendly?
No, 6322 W CONSTANCE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6322 W CONSTANCE Way offer parking?
No, 6322 W CONSTANCE Way does not offer parking.
Does 6322 W CONSTANCE Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6322 W CONSTANCE Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6322 W CONSTANCE Way have a pool?
No, 6322 W CONSTANCE Way does not have a pool.
Does 6322 W CONSTANCE Way have accessible units?
No, 6322 W CONSTANCE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6322 W CONSTANCE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6322 W CONSTANCE Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Villas on 35th Apartments
8135 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College