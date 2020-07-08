6322 W CONSTANCE Way

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Make lasting memories in this charming home! Enter in the large open concept room that is full of natural lighting and plush carpet. Ceiling fans throughout the home keep things light and airy. The kitchen is modern and has updated appliances. Each bedroom is spacious and has a large closet. You will enjoy the natural wall colors and the array of flooring in this home. This is the one for you!