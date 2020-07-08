6322 W CONSTANCE Way

Make lasting memories in this charming home! Enter in the large open concept room that is full of natural lighting and plush carpet. Ceiling fans throughout the home keep things light and airy. The kitchen is modern and has updated appliances. Each bedroom is spacious and has a large closet. You will enjoy the natural wall colors and the array of flooring in this home. This is the one for you!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
