6316 N 30TH Place

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Magnificent furnished home in the private/quiet guard gated community of Colony Biltmore. A must see! Single story home 2 bedroom, 2 bath w-small courtyard outside guest bedroom. Completely remodeled with Wood & Tile flooring, newer appliances, granite/quartz counter tops, new cabinets with soft close, all windows are dual panes, Low E, 3 ceiling fans, large Laundry room and 2 car garage. Split floor-plan, large master suite with dual sinks, walk in shower and closet. Very private backyard with firepit and BBQ. Minutes from Biltmore Shopping & Restaurants, major freeways, and Sky Harbor Int'l Airport.