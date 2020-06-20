All apartments in Phoenix
6316 N 30TH Place
6316 N 30TH Place

6316 North 30th Place · (480) 518-0181
Location

6316 North 30th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,985

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1555 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Magnificent furnished home in the private/quiet guard gated community of Colony Biltmore. A must see! Single story home 2 bedroom, 2 bath w-small courtyard outside guest bedroom. Completely remodeled with Wood & Tile flooring, newer appliances, granite/quartz counter tops, new cabinets with soft close, all windows are dual panes, Low E, 3 ceiling fans, large Laundry room and 2 car garage. Split floor-plan, large master suite with dual sinks, walk in shower and closet. Very private backyard with firepit and BBQ. Minutes from Biltmore Shopping & Restaurants, major freeways, and Sky Harbor Int'l Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6316 N 30TH Place have any available units?
6316 N 30TH Place has a unit available for $2,985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6316 N 30TH Place have?
Some of 6316 N 30TH Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6316 N 30TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
6316 N 30TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6316 N 30TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 6316 N 30TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6316 N 30TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 6316 N 30TH Place does offer parking.
Does 6316 N 30TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6316 N 30TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6316 N 30TH Place have a pool?
No, 6316 N 30TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 6316 N 30TH Place have accessible units?
No, 6316 N 30TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6316 N 30TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6316 N 30TH Place has units with dishwashers.
