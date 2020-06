Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely three bedroom, two bath rare Colony IV property for rent or for sale. Travertine flooring, huge great room, large master bedroom with floor to ceiling bookshelves. Formal dining and breakfast room, Arizona room, golf course lot with privacy. Unique setting and ready for new occupants now. Applicants must have minimum 625 FICO score and 3 X monthly rent for earnings.Rent does not include 2.3% sales tax to City of Phoenix.