Phoenix, AZ
6303 S 24TH Place
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:30 PM

6303 S 24TH Place

6303 S 24th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

6303 S 24th Pl, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
BRAND NEW 3 bedroom home plus DEN in GATED community! Single level home with pavered driveway, two car garage and a stone front fascia! Property has a great room floor-plan, tile floors and carpet in all the right places! Great-Room Floor plan perfect for entertaining, chefs kitchen with a gas cook top, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, large kitchen island, canned lighting, and double ovens! Owner including a nice side by side fridge with water/ice and Whirlpool front load washer/dryer! Living room has a HUGE glass slider with a nice view fence and greenbelt! Dual sink vanity with separate shower/tub! Shower has been tiled with a nice glass enclosure! Property has an oversized like just over 10,000SF!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6303 S 24TH Place have any available units?
6303 S 24TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6303 S 24TH Place have?
Some of 6303 S 24TH Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6303 S 24TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
6303 S 24TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6303 S 24TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 6303 S 24TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6303 S 24TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 6303 S 24TH Place offers parking.
Does 6303 S 24TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6303 S 24TH Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6303 S 24TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 6303 S 24TH Place has a pool.
Does 6303 S 24TH Place have accessible units?
No, 6303 S 24TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6303 S 24TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6303 S 24TH Place has units with dishwashers.
