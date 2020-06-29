6303 S 24TH Place

Amenities
BRAND NEW 3 bedroom home plus DEN in GATED community! Single level home with pavered driveway, two car garage and a stone front fascia! Property has a great room floor-plan, tile floors and carpet in all the right places! Great-Room Floor plan perfect for entertaining, chefs kitchen with a gas cook top, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, large kitchen island, canned lighting, and double ovens! Owner including a nice side by side fridge with water/ice and Whirlpool front load washer/dryer! Living room has a HUGE glass slider with a nice view fence and greenbelt! Dual sink vanity with separate shower/tub! Shower has been tiled with a nice glass enclosure! Property has an oversized like just over 10,000SF!