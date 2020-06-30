All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 10 2020 at 8:55 AM

629 W Coral Gables Dr

629 West Coral Gables Drive · No Longer Available
Location

629 West Coral Gables Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
**FULLY REMODELED**!!! **ALL NEW PAINT** **ALL NEW FLOORING** **ALL NEW CABINETS THROUGHOUT** **NEW GRANITE COUNTERS KITCHEN / BATHROOMS** **BRAND NEW REFRIGERATOR / RANGE / DISHWASHER/ BUILT IN MICROWAVE** **BRAND NEW WASHER & DRYER** 3 Bedroom + 2 Bath. Upgrades throughout!! Beautiful upgraded cabinets and granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms! Kitchen features stainless-steel appliances, range/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator. Dining room. Living room features fireplace. Also includes washer and dryer. Beautiful grass and rock yards. Call now to take a look! This home will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 W Coral Gables Dr have any available units?
629 W Coral Gables Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 629 W Coral Gables Dr have?
Some of 629 W Coral Gables Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 W Coral Gables Dr currently offering any rent specials?
629 W Coral Gables Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 W Coral Gables Dr pet-friendly?
No, 629 W Coral Gables Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 629 W Coral Gables Dr offer parking?
Yes, 629 W Coral Gables Dr offers parking.
Does 629 W Coral Gables Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 629 W Coral Gables Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 W Coral Gables Dr have a pool?
No, 629 W Coral Gables Dr does not have a pool.
Does 629 W Coral Gables Dr have accessible units?
No, 629 W Coral Gables Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 629 W Coral Gables Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 629 W Coral Gables Dr has units with dishwashers.

