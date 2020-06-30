629 W Coral Gables Dr

Amenities
**FULLY REMODELED**!!! **ALL NEW PAINT** **ALL NEW FLOORING** **ALL NEW CABINETS THROUGHOUT** **NEW GRANITE COUNTERS KITCHEN / BATHROOMS** **BRAND NEW REFRIGERATOR / RANGE / DISHWASHER/ BUILT IN MICROWAVE** **BRAND NEW WASHER & DRYER** 3 Bedroom + 2 Bath. Upgrades throughout!! Beautiful upgraded cabinets and granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms! Kitchen features stainless-steel appliances, range/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator. Dining room. Living room features fireplace. Also includes washer and dryer. Beautiful grass and rock yards. Call now to take a look! This home will not last long!