6225 S 44th Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9d3bb690bd ---- Fabulous Features in 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Home with Loft in Rogers Ranch. All Appliances Are Included! Enjoy N/S Exposure & Covered Patios in Front and Back. Formal Living Room. Family Room That Opens to Kitchen w/ Island, Walk-In Pantry, Recessed Lighting, Granite Counters, Maple Cabinets, Breakfast Bar; Arcadia Doors to Covered Patio & Big Backyard w/ Garden Boxes, Flowering Bushes, Fire Ring, Mountain View. Ext Length Garage w/ Epoxy Floor, Shelves & Tool Stg Wall. Lots of Storage Inside Plus Spacious Loft. Convenience in Upstairs Laundry & Downstairs Half Bath. Bedrooms w/ Mirrored Closet Doors, Ceiling Fans, 2 Tone Paint, Blinds. Excellent Laveen Location Near Shopping & Schools, Surrounded by Parks & Expansive Greenbelts. Please do not disturb current tenants



Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet;nCity tax plus 2% admin fee total 4.3%nHelping Heroes Discount: Available for First Responders and Militaryn 12 Months Dryer