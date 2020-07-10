All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 6 2019 at 4:43 PM

6225 S 44th Dr

6225 South 44th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6225 South 44th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Rogers Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9d3bb690bd ---- Fabulous Features in 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Home with Loft in Rogers Ranch. All Appliances Are Included! Enjoy N/S Exposure & Covered Patios in Front and Back. Formal Living Room. Family Room That Opens to Kitchen w/ Island, Walk-In Pantry, Recessed Lighting, Granite Counters, Maple Cabinets, Breakfast Bar; Arcadia Doors to Covered Patio & Big Backyard w/ Garden Boxes, Flowering Bushes, Fire Ring, Mountain View. Ext Length Garage w/ Epoxy Floor, Shelves & Tool Stg Wall. Lots of Storage Inside Plus Spacious Loft. Convenience in Upstairs Laundry & Downstairs Half Bath. Bedrooms w/ Mirrored Closet Doors, Ceiling Fans, 2 Tone Paint, Blinds. Excellent Laveen Location Near Shopping & Schools, Surrounded by Parks & Expansive Greenbelts. Please do not disturb current tenants

Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet;nCity tax plus 2% admin fee total 4.3%nHelping Heroes Discount: Available for First Responders and Militaryn 12 Months Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6225 S 44th Dr have any available units?
6225 S 44th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6225 S 44th Dr have?
Some of 6225 S 44th Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6225 S 44th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6225 S 44th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6225 S 44th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6225 S 44th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6225 S 44th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6225 S 44th Dr offers parking.
Does 6225 S 44th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6225 S 44th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6225 S 44th Dr have a pool?
No, 6225 S 44th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6225 S 44th Dr have accessible units?
No, 6225 S 44th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6225 S 44th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6225 S 44th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

