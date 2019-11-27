All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 31 2019

6223 N 30th Way

Location

6223 N 30th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
tennis court
Stunning Biltmore Courts - Furnished - Beautifully furnished Courts I unit with golf course and mountain views from patio. Located right across the street from the pool and tennis with extra covered guest parking available underneath tennis. Two bedroom, two bath with granite counters and wood flooring. Very luxuriously appointed and ready to offer new residents the Arizona Biltmore lifestyle!! One car garage is included. Rent does not include 2.3% sales tax. Application can be made at www.brokerypropmgmt.com. Off season rate is $2250 per month not including any utilities.

(RLNE2340810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6223 N 30th Way have any available units?
6223 N 30th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6223 N 30th Way have?
Some of 6223 N 30th Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6223 N 30th Way currently offering any rent specials?
6223 N 30th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6223 N 30th Way pet-friendly?
No, 6223 N 30th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6223 N 30th Way offer parking?
Yes, 6223 N 30th Way offers parking.
Does 6223 N 30th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6223 N 30th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6223 N 30th Way have a pool?
Yes, 6223 N 30th Way has a pool.
Does 6223 N 30th Way have accessible units?
No, 6223 N 30th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6223 N 30th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6223 N 30th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
