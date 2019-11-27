6223 N 30th Way

Amenities
Stunning Biltmore Courts - Furnished - Beautifully furnished Courts I unit with golf course and mountain views from patio. Located right across the street from the pool and tennis with extra covered guest parking available underneath tennis. Two bedroom, two bath with granite counters and wood flooring. Very luxuriously appointed and ready to offer new residents the Arizona Biltmore lifestyle!! One car garage is included. Rent does not include 2.3% sales tax. Application can be made at www.brokerypropmgmt.com. Off season rate is $2250 per month not including any utilities.
(RLNE2340810)