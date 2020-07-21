6223 N 12TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Stunningly beautiful remodeled, double master, 2.5 bath townhouse with oversized rooms. You'll be greeted by a bright & comfortable living space, and a stunning fireplace that's faced with sparkling designer white quartz. A 1/2 bath off the living space offers convenience & style with floor to ceiling tile. In the kitchen, you'll love the white cabinetry, Carrera marble counters, & subway tile backsplash. Both master bedrooms are spacious with huge walk-in closets. AND each ensuite bathroom boasts dual sink vanities, dazzling tile features, & designer accents.