Phoenix, AZ
6223 N 12TH Street
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:06 PM

6223 N 12TH Street

6223 North 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6223 North 12th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Stunningly beautiful remodeled, double master, 2.5 bath townhouse with oversized rooms. You'll be greeted by a bright & comfortable living space, and a stunning fireplace that's faced with sparkling designer white quartz. A 1/2 bath off the living space offers convenience & style with floor to ceiling tile. In the kitchen, you'll love the white cabinetry, Carrera marble counters, & subway tile backsplash. Both master bedrooms are spacious with huge walk-in closets. AND each ensuite bathroom boasts dual sink vanities, dazzling tile features, & designer accents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6223 N 12TH Street have any available units?
6223 N 12TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6223 N 12TH Street have?
Some of 6223 N 12TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6223 N 12TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
6223 N 12TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6223 N 12TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 6223 N 12TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6223 N 12TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 6223 N 12TH Street offers parking.
Does 6223 N 12TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6223 N 12TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6223 N 12TH Street have a pool?
No, 6223 N 12TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 6223 N 12TH Street have accessible units?
No, 6223 N 12TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6223 N 12TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6223 N 12TH Street has units with dishwashers.
