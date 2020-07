Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful patio home with private patio in a fantastic neighborhood in the heart of the Madison school District. This spacious 2 bedroom apartment has been updated with wood flooring, new landscaping, new private patio in front and back. Come check it out!

13th Place is a beautifully restored, mid-century modern apartment in the heart of the Madison School District, with fabulous restaurants nearby this prestigious neighborhood.