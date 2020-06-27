6204 E PHELPS Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully updated ranch home on a corner lot. Open floor plan with neutral tile, high-end laminate flooring, granite counters, kitchen island, stainless appliances, gas range, brushed nickel fixtures, Levelor blinds, custom cabinets and a fireplace with stunning finishes. Master suite features slider to tiled back patio, custom closet, tiled shower, granite vanity and separate water closet. Secondary bedrooms are ample size with closet build-ins. Nice corner lot with lots of privacy and easy care landscaping. This home located in the heart of amenities with Kierland Commons and the Scottsdale Quarter just minutes away. Easy access to 101 freeway. Move-in ready - Hurry, this will go fast!