Last updated July 25 2019 at 2:54 PM

6204 E PHELPS Road

6204 East Phelps Road · No Longer Available
Location

6204 East Phelps Road, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully updated ranch home on a corner lot. Open floor plan with neutral tile, high-end laminate flooring, granite counters, kitchen island, stainless appliances, gas range, brushed nickel fixtures, Levelor blinds, custom cabinets and a fireplace with stunning finishes. Master suite features slider to tiled back patio, custom closet, tiled shower, granite vanity and separate water closet. Secondary bedrooms are ample size with closet build-ins. Nice corner lot with lots of privacy and easy care landscaping. This home located in the heart of amenities with Kierland Commons and the Scottsdale Quarter just minutes away. Easy access to 101 freeway. Move-in ready - Hurry, this will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6204 E PHELPS Road have any available units?
6204 E PHELPS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6204 E PHELPS Road have?
Some of 6204 E PHELPS Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6204 E PHELPS Road currently offering any rent specials?
6204 E PHELPS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6204 E PHELPS Road pet-friendly?
No, 6204 E PHELPS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6204 E PHELPS Road offer parking?
Yes, 6204 E PHELPS Road offers parking.
Does 6204 E PHELPS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6204 E PHELPS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6204 E PHELPS Road have a pool?
No, 6204 E PHELPS Road does not have a pool.
Does 6204 E PHELPS Road have accessible units?
No, 6204 E PHELPS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6204 E PHELPS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6204 E PHELPS Road has units with dishwashers.
